"Makes you strong" - Paulo Costa advertises the secret behind his ripped physique

No. 2 UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa revealed in a humorous post on Instagram that the reason behind his ripped physique is his "secret juice."

Paulo Costa fought current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the belt last year. He is now eyeing a matchup with Robert Whittaker for the interim 185 lb belt since Adesanya is going to fight for the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

In a comic video posted to his Instagram account, Paulo Costa explained what the secret formula that makes him so strong and powerful is.

"Do you want to know what I have here in my secret juice - Costa's secret juice? Hm... It makes you strong and jacked! Look, it's red target [an inaccurate translation from Portuguese referring to prescription-only medicine], you know? It is not [for] everybody. This is a secret juice. Very powerful!"

A Brazilian fan of Paulo Costa gave an excellent insight into what it might be inside Costa's secret juice. He figures that the middleweight title contender's beverage is nothing more than a mix of lemon, ginger, and cinnamon powder. Together, they work as one of the best natural thermogenic for the body.

In one of Paulo Costa's videos posted to his YouTube channel, the Brazilian MMA fighter revealed, on a more serious note, his actual diet before a fight and the supplements used by him for training.

When is Paulo Costa fighting next?

UFC officials have confirmed to ESPN that Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker have agreed on terms to fight on April 17, serving as UFC Fight Night 190 main event. However, the promotion has not yet announced the bout.

UFC officials confirm, Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) vs. Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) will headline an event on April 17. Five rounds. How good is this? pic.twitter.com/mexXsiqWuF — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 26, 2021

The fight between the first and second best-ranked middleweight contenders could serve as an interim title fight for the belt. The division's current champion, Israel Adesanya, will attempt to capture his second title, moving up a weight class to challenge light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Since losing his title to Adesanya, Whittaker has compiled two victories in a row and stays firmly at the top of the 185 lb ranking. After defeating Yoel Romero to become the division's champion, Whittaker got his belt ripped in his first title defense.

As for Paulo Costa, "Borrachinha" had an explosive trajectory in the UFC. He won all of his five bouts in the promotion since joining from Brazilian fighting organization "Jungle Fight" until eventually being defeated for the first time in his career to Adesanya in a title fight.

Should Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker fight for the interim middleweight championship? Sound off in the comments.