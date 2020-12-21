WATCH: Logan Paul gets knocked out by UFC middleweight Paulo Costa in sparring session!

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul was on the receiving end of a knockout blow from UFC middleweight Paulo Costa in a sparring session back in March.

Logan Paul was the subject of headlines a couple of weeks ago when it was announced that he would be facing five-division boxing champion and all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match in February of 2021.

The announcement came just days after Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul also went viral after brutally knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in a six-round professional bout.

The elder Paul has also had some experience in boxing, both in amateur and exhibition bouts. In 2018, Logan Paul faced fellow YouTuber Olajide Olatunji - better known as KSI - in an amateur bout that ended in a majority draw. The following year, Paul and KSI squared off once again, this time in a six-round professional bout. KSI defeat Paul by split decision.

Now, Logan Paul faces one of the best boxers to ever in Floyd Mayweather Jr., and it's highly likely that he gets beat up, or even knocked out.

If Paul does get put to sleep, it won't be the first time, as it has happened before in a sparring match against former UFC middleweight championship contender Paulo Costa.

During a trip to Las Vegas back in March, Logan Paul dropped by the UFC Performance Institute and got some rounds in with Costa.

Advertisement

To his credit, Paul looked like he was holding his own, up Costa landed a right hook to the jaw:

When Logan Paul got in the ring with Paulo Costa.. 😳



Another victim for the Eraser. pic.twitter.com/q4n5OLqDqJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 10, 2020

Could this be the same fate that awaits Logan Paul against Floyd Mayweather Jr. when they do battle in February?

Logan Paul also trains grappling with Paulo Costa

Logan Paul didn't just get to work on his striking with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer also got to roll with the top UFC middleweight contender.

While Costa is more known for his deadly knockout power, the Brazilian MMA star is also a BJJ black belt and has a submission win in his professional record.

Fortunately for Paul, it looked like his grappling session went a lot better than his boxing session, as he was able to hang with Costa in terms of wrestling:

Advertisement

After the session, Logan Paul got some high praise from Costa and Brazilian MMA legend Wallid Ismail:

"You're going to do MMA for sure. You know how to fight!" Ismail told Paul

"90 percent of guys who go to train MMA have good technique, but not hard spirit, not big heart. You have both," Costa told Paul.

That's quite the endorsement from a pair of Brazilian MMA stars. Could Logan Paul try his hand at MMA in the near future as well?