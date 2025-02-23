Paulo Costa supports Bryce Mitchell's Flat Earth theory, takes shot at science: "The sun moves"

Paulo Costa backed Bryce Mitchell's Flat Earth theory. The idea of a flat Earth has been in contention for Mitchell for a long time, and now he has found a sort of ally in Costa.

Laughs and criticism were stirred up by a comment from the Brazilian MMA fighter, whose fans are trying to figure out whether he seriously means it or whether it was just an occasion being able to amuse himself.

Mitchell said:

“I think nobody’s gonna disagree once I explain it… Keep doing your own research, because there is no proof that the Earth rotates. That’s a lie from the devil.”

Check out Mitchell's comments below:

Costa took this opportunity and reposted the video on X tagging Mitchell, saying:

"Teach them @ThugnastyMMA The Sun moves,The Earth don’t"

Paulo Costa’s rivalry with Israel Adesanya is still alive

Paulo Costa was in discussion again as Israel Adesanya addressed their years-long rivalry. In an interview, Adesanya was asked whether he ever ended up apologizing to Costa regarding all of their ufc-middleweight" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">past scenarios. The rivalry of intense trash talk and personal jibes made it one of the most awaited bouts at that time.

The octagon showdown soon saw Adesanya claiming a clear-cut victory over Costa in truly dominating fashion. But what happened afterward became almost as infamous, with Adesanya taunting Costa who was already seething with ire. Years later, the bad blood seems as alive as ever, with fans left wondering if any reconciliation was ever attempted.

Adesanya said:

“I sent him a message after the fight, and I think this was before he saw the video. I was letting him know to distance himself from the Yes Men, and we had a nice conversation. Then the next day, he said, ‘I don’t want to be your friend, I want to kill you.’ I just approved. Yeah, I don’t know if I said sorry, so I guess no.”

Check out Adesanya's comments in the video below:(32:30)

