Paulo Costa takes uncalled jab at Joe Biden's Christmas Day post - "It's easier to believe in the moon landing" 

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has taken an uncalled jab at Joe Biden's Christmas Day post.

Costa is one of the most popular fighters on the current UFC roster. The Brazilian is well-known for his sarcasm and humorous takes. Most recently, he seemingly directed his signature sarcasm towards the President of the USA, Biden.

Costa posted a screenshot of Biden's post on X (formerly Twitter) where the President was seen standing on a step while decorating a Christmas tree. For those unaware, the POTUS has a history of tripping and falling. While referring to the same, the Brazilian said:

"It's easier to believe in the moon landing than to believe he climbed that step alone."

Costa is not the first one to have made fun of Joe Biden. In the past, popular figures in the world of MMA, like Marvin Vettori and Joe Rogan, have publicly trolled the POTUS as well.

Paulo Costa still wants a fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa was set to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a highly anticipated bout earlier this year at UFC 294. However, Costa was forced to pull out because of a serious staph infection and Chimaev went on to fight Kamaru Usman on short notice.

Recently, it was announced that Costa will now return to the octagon for the first time since August 2022 to take on Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 in February 2024. Despite having a fight scheduled against the former UFC middleweight champion, it looks like the Brazilian is still eyeing a fight against Chimaev.

Before the announcement of his fight against Whittaker, Paulo Costa took to X to reveal that he has been pushing the UFC to reschedule his fight against 'Borz'. He wrote:

"I have been persistently telling the UFC to reschedule this fight for UFC Saudi Arabia, I can’t see a best main event of 5 rounds for it right now cause it makes sense in the Middle East. I would love to beat his a*s over there. but it looks like gourmet chenchen doesn't want that smoke."

