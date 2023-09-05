Paulo Costa trolls Conor McGregor with photoshopped image after Irishman receives black belt, fans react: “Gourmet Dagestani”

Conor McGregor recently added another achievement to his already impressive record. His longtime head coach, John Kavanagh, awarded him a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, marking a significant milestone in his martial arts journey.

Receiving a black belt in BJJ has always been of immense significance to the Irishman, ranking it as highly as winning his two world titles. McGregor enthusiastically shared his achievement on social media through a series of posts and photos. 'The Notorious' had been promoted to a brown belt in 2014.

Expand Tweet

The self-proclaimed 'Meme Lord,' Paulo Costa, couldn't resist poking fun at Conor McGregor's latest accomplishment on X (formerly Twitter). Costa shared a cleverly photoshopped image, featuring McGregor sporting a black belt while his arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was humorously adorned with a white belt.

Check out the (now-deleted) post below:

Credits: Paulo Costa on X

Fans promptly reacted to the altered image with a variety of responses.

One fan wrote:

"Black belt win with ease."

Another wrote:

"'Gourmet Dagestani'."

Check out some more reactions below:

"If jiu jitsu was easy it would be called sambo."

"Dana's worst nightmare."

"You and Chimaev will end like this after your fight."

Credits: Paulo Costa on X

Conor McGregor writes an emotional message after receiving his BJJ black belt from John Kavanagh

Conor McGregor recently shared his appreciation on Instagram for the guidance and mentorship provided by John Kavanagh, the founder and head coach of SBG Ireland.

'The Notorious' thanked him for the black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and posted a video. In the video, Kavanagh is seen awarding him the black belt, with Kavanagh's voice explaining why the former two-division champion deserved this honor. McGregor captioned:

"Thank you John, means the world."

McGregor also shared several photos from the event and wrote a heartfelt message about his journey as a fighter, reflecting on his experience of training at SBG Ireland for more than ten years:

"Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland! 20 years of hard work! Thank you, John, for everything over the years and to all of my teammates throughout this incredible jiu-jitsu journey!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below: