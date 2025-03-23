Paulo Costa uses iconic scene from a Quentin Tarantino film to make five-word joke about Elon Musk's Tesla

Elon Musk's $799 billion electric car company, Tesla has been having rough times recently. Sure enough, UFC star Paulo Costa seems to have taken notice of the automotive giant's perils.

'Borrachinha' took the satirical route to address the issue. Earlier today, the ever-so-hilarious MMA star took to X, posting a meme about Tesla's misfortunes.

The former middleweight title challenger posted the iconic Christoph Waltz scene from Quentin Tarainos's magnum opus 'Inglourious Basterds' to make fun of the tech billionaire's company.

The meme in question shows Waltz's character Hans Landa, an Austrian Shutzstaffel officer during World War II trying to flush out Jews hiding in a household. Costa's cheeky twist to the meme, however, addresses the recent outrage against Tesla and Musk.

In a seeming did a people of a certain demographic, Costa wrote:

"Rainbow (would say dark) times."

Check out Paulo Costa's joke at Tesla's perils below:

Tesla has been having a rough go. Most recent transgressions against the American electric car manufacturer include the torching of three of its charging stations in South Carolina, and an attack on one of its dealerships in Oregon, where the attacker threw eight Molotovs on the building.

Earlier this month U.S. President Donald Trump announced that any and all acts of violence against Tesla dealerships will be labeled as domestic terrorism, promising grave consequences for the perpetrators.

Despite the President's backing, Tesla stocks have seen a steady decline since December of last year. While Trump pledging his support for the company has helped the company rally back to an uptrend, the stock prices are still nearly half of what it was six months ago, when the decline started.

Musk too recently faced heavy public scrutiny, after his enthusiastic hand gesture at Trump's presidential inauguration was alleged by many to be the controversial salute of the Third Reich.

