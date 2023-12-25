Pearl Davis reacts disapprovingly to Nina-Marie Daniele's holiday swimsuit snap, the UFC influencer retorts with sarcasm

Social media personality Pearl Davis has reacted disapprovingly to Nina-Marie Daniele's holiday swimsuit snap.

Daniele has emerged as one of the most popular personalities in the MMA world over the past year due to her distinctive interviewing style.

As a result of being in the spotlight, Daniele has also started to receive a fair share of criticism and this was quite evident as her recent social media post was disapproved by Davis, a controversial social media content creator with over 1.94 million YouTube subscribers.

The cultural commentator is known for voicing her opinions about societal trends, including an ongoing segment where she is reacting to fashion choices that women make.

Davis did the same recently by reacting to Daniele's post on X, where the UFC content creator posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit. She said:

"Nina this is getting out of control"

Daniele responded to Davis' criticism with a rather sarcastic reply and said:

"Is this appropriate for Beach Volleyball? LOL"

When Nina-Marie Daniele spoke about being unfazed by hate from MMA fans

As mentioned earlier, Nina-Marie Daniele's newfound popularity has also resulted in her getting a lot of hate online. The MMA content creator has been made fun of for just about anything she does. She has even been called out for faking her reactions to fights.

Responding to the hate she gets, Daniele took to X and spoke about how being a woman in MMA is not easy. However, having worked as a fashion model in New York and Europe, she certainly finds being in the MMA industry a lot easier. She tweeted earlier this year:

"Being a woman in mma isn’t easy! But compared to being a fashion model in New York and Europe for 10 yrs this a piece of cake. If you think ur comments hurt, think again. I had people talk to my actual face & telling me I was FAT at 114lbs and 5’9. This a walk in the park lol."

