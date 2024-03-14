Pearl Gonzalez shares two-word reaction to Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing fight announcement

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal throwing down in a boxing ring has caught a former UFC veteran's attention.

In the comments of an Instagram post from MMA Junkie, many were having their say on Diaz versus Masvidal taking place on June 1 under Queensberry Rules this summer, including Pearl Gonzalez. Gonzalez competed a pair of times in the octagon, has multiple BKFC bouts under her belt, and has had multiple gloved boxing bouts recently herself.

Directly tying it to this situation, Gonzalez has largely donned the big gloves to compete while under the Gamebred Boxing banner, which is a promotion helmed by Jorge Masvidal.

The multi-combat sport athlete kept her thoughts on the boxing bout between the UFC icons, saying:

"Bad ass"

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal: Their history and their boxing experience

This will not be the first time that Diaz and Masvidal compete against one another. This will be a rematch albeit in another combat sport as their first fight was in mixed martial arts.

The now 38-year-old fought Masvidal at UFC 244 in the inaugural BMF title fight. This transpired in November 2019 and saw Jorge Masvidal emerge victorious over the former UFC lightweight title challenger by way of a third-round doctor stoppage.

The Stockton native will enter the ring for his sophomore professional boxing bout and is looking for his first win in the sport. Diaz made his boxing debut last August and lost by way of a unanimous decision against Jake Paul over 10 rounds. Diaz was dropped in round five but managed to go the distance albeit with some lopsided scorecards in favour of 'The Problem Child'.

This will also be the second professional bout for Masvidal under boxing rules, but his first boxing fight took place a fair bit longer ago. In June 2005, 'Gamebred' earned a majority decision over Joseph Benjamin after four rounds. Both competed a bit south of 160 pounds and Benjamin had a record of 1-11-2 before the bout.

Jorge Masvidal looks to go 2-0 over Nate Diaz as well as 2-0 in the sport of boxing while Diaz ardently seeks out his first win under Queensberry Rules.