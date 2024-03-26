"People just do it all the time" - Rising UFC bantamweight Payton Talbott weighs in on Sean O'Malley comparisons

Payton Talbott was able to remain undefeated at UFC on ESPN 53, as he improved to 8-0 with a second-round TKO victory over Cameron Saaiman, earning a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. The rising bantamweight prospect drew comparisons to division champion Sean O'Malley following his impressive performance.

Talbott recently revealed that he is not a fan of the comparisons. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, he stated:

"People just do it all the time. I've said in a couple interviews, I don't like being compared to him because I don't think we fight very similar. I think we have some similarities, like I get it, we have the hair, we have the long one-twos, and we do some movement things well, but if you were to see me and him fight, it would be a very different stylistic fight. I'd be pushing the pace and I'd be trying to be up in his face and make it a dog fight and he would be drawing out reactions and feinting me and technically trying to outclass me."

Helwani noted that Talbott seemed like he wouldn't like being compared to anyone, to which he responded:

"Yeah, exactly. That's mainly what it is. I mean, Sean's a cool guy, so it doesn't really piss me off too much, but, it could be anyone. I don't want to be compared."

Although Talbott is just 25 years old and two fights into his UFC career, a clash with O'Malley could take place down the line. Following his victory over Saaiman, he called for a bout against No.12-ranked bantamweight Dominick Cruz.

Payton Talbott reveals how he became a fan of mixed martial arts

Payton Talbott recently revealed how Conor McGregor played a role in his mixed martial arts career beginning. During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the rising bantamweight prospect stated:

"I was never a fan of MMA until I started doing it when I was like seven - 18, actually - 17 or 18... I didn't even know what it was until I was sitting at a sushi restaurant and I saw Conor McGregor highlights or something for some fight that was coming up and I was looking and I was like, 'There's no way that that's actually a thing, that people are actually allowed to fight in a cage.' And then I started thinking about it and I was like, 'I'd like to try that.'"

While Talbott did not know the sport until his late teenage years, he quickly found success. After making his amateur debut at the age of 19 years old, he went 5-0 before turning professional just after his 23rd birthday. The rising prospect is undefeated through eight bouts and is hoping to receive a ranked opponent on his next trip to the octagon.