“People like Khamzat Chimaev” - Dricus du Plessis deserves “finishers”, claims MMA journalist weighing in on “next step” for middleweight division

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev have ignited buzz about the future of the middleweight division. With high stakes and bold claims, the potential matchup between these two fighters promises fireworks. The discussion has deepened following du Plessis's recent comments and the latest insights from Talksport MMA journalist.

At UFC 312, du Plessis delivered a standout performance that kept fans on the edge of their seats. During the post-fight conference, he made it clear that his next challenge is not with light heavyweight contender Alex Pereira, but with Chimaev. This declaration added a new twist to the narrative, suggesting that du Plessis values the fierce competition and unique style of fighters like 'Borz' over more conventional matchups.

Appearing on the Uncaged podcast by Talksport MMA, journalist Adam Catterall offered his unfiltered take on du Plessis’s future match-up, saying:

"I personally think Dricus du Plessis is super entertaining; he's only been to the judges' scorecards on three occasions in his whole career, two of them with Sean Strickland because Sean Strickland didn't really want to dance with him. So now let's get back to giving Dricus du Plessis fighters that have the equal mindset to him—finishers. People like Khamzat Chimaev."

Catterall continued to emphasize that during their rematch, it was evident that the South African adopted a more cautious defensive approach, perhaps waiting for the perfect moment to strike. However, those moments were scarce, largely due to Strickland’s ‘supreme’ defensive skills and his apparent reluctance to fully engage in the bout.

Catterall concluded by stating:

"The biggest fight that the UFC can make is Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev. I think it's absolutely, hugely massive. You've got two big personalities with big followings in their respective places, two lads that love finishing, two lads that will rock the microphone, and their fighting styles just have me salivating. It is a blockbuster, and I hope that they make it for the summer of this year. I think it could be absolutely fantastic."

Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on a potential matchup between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Renowned MMA commentator, Joe Rogan recently weighed in on a potential showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. On his podcast, Rogan discussed Chimaev's explosive fighting style and the impact of his weight cut, noting that his endurance at 185 could give him an edge over opponents. His comments have fueled debates among fans and analysts about what the matchup could mean for the middleweight division.

During the podcast, Rogan explained:

“It’s hard to say. We don’t know what would happen with Khamzat. Khamzat just shoots from like 15 feet away and gets a hold of your legs so quick. You’ve got to think that his endurance is probably going to be better at 185 than it was at 170 because of the weight cut. 85 is really where he should have been all along.”

In response to the buzz, Chimaev took to social media to share his thoughts. He emphasized that while he respects du Plessis's power, he is confident in his strategy and endurance.

