"People nonstop talk sh*t" - Dana White issues brutally honest response to allegations of UFC having "superstar problems" 

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on the UFC allegedly lacking superstars and high-profile entities. The UFC CEO dismissed the notion that the promotion was struggling due to a dearth of star power and recalled having to deal with similar narratives in the past.Over the past few months, several notable combat sports personalities have raised concerns about the UFC's apparent decline in terms of marketing and popularity. With mega stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones out of active competition, many have begun wondering whether fans could see another fighter rising to superstar status within the promotion in the future.In a recent interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White shared his two cents on the matter and dismissed any concerns about the company struggling to find superstars. He said:&quot;That narrative has been around since I've been hearing this sh*t about Chuck Liddell leaving and Georges St-Pierre. 'What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do?' People nonstop talk shit. You just started this interview talking to me about a $7.7 billion TV deal.... The problem is that, literally, no one knows anything about this business. They all have an opinion, but they don't know jacksh*t.&quot;He continued:&quot;There's a formula to this stuff... So when I listen to sh*t like, we have a superstar problem or we have this problem or we have that problem, my response to that is, 'Believe me when I f**king tell you, we have no problems.&quot;Dana White gets brutally honest about fighter pay interviewsDana White recently addressed the fighter pay issue and explained why he didn't like revealing the pay structure of UFC fighters. White made it clear that while fighters were free to reveal how much they got paid, they don't do it due to the social aftermath of such financial revelations.In an interview with Vegas PBS (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), White refused to agree to revealing fighters' salaries and asked them to do it themselves. He said:''Ask them, it's not mine to talk about it. There's no gag order on any of these fighters. They could all sit down and do full interviews on how much they make and what they were paid. They don't want to because they don't want you to know what they got paid. When people find out what you made, it makes life a lot tougher.&quot;He continued:&quot;There are a lot of people sitting around looking for handouts when they find out you made millions of dollars. But you could do interviews with any of these fighters, like they could layout their pay structure in front of you. But it's kinda weird, none of them do it.''