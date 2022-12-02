Undefeated rising contender Murad Ramazanov is one of the most highly-touted fighters coming out of Russia, and people have been noticing his talents for many years, including the country's top coaches.

The 27-year-old welterweight is scheduled to take on promotional newcomer Roberto Soldic at ONE on Prime Video 5. Not only will a victory earn him even more success, but it will give Ramazanov his fourth straight win in the circle.

Ramazanov has been impressing watchers for quite some time, and he recently told ONE Championship that he was getting scouted as a child:

"When I started winning fights with Russian Champions, people paid attention. At the age of 13, I was scouted by coaches from Moscow. They taught at the famous Sparta Sports Boarding School."

Murad Ramazanov continued, saying:

"First, they called me to the training camp to test my character, and then I moved to Moscow for almost two years. It was not an easy decision, but my father and I decided that it would be good for my wrestling career."

Murad Ramazanov owes his success in MMA to his father

The rising contender moved from his hometown of Makhachkala, Russia, to the capital city of Moscow to train at Sparta Sports Boarding School. Currently, he's training at Dag Fighter in Makhachkala.

Ramazanov's father helped him decide to move to Moscow, and he also coached the young fighter. He told ONE:

“He is a good striker. My dad is a Merited Master of Sport in boxing. He could have had a great career as a coach – it’s his calling. I owe my success to dad. He monitored my diet and physical preparation.”

The Russian talent is a perfect 3-0 since signing with the organization in 2020, besting Bae Myung-Ho, Hiroyuki Tetsuka, and Zebaztian Kadestam. Despite being new to ONE, a win over Soldic will be Ramazanov's biggest victory to date.

Make sure to tune in to ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2 as Murad Ramazanov will look to keep his undefeated record intact against hyped newcomer Roberto Soldic, live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Watch highlights of Murad Ramazanov's win over Zebaztian Kadestam below:

Poll : 0 votes