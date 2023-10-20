"People are stupid" - Tyson Fury reveals surprised reaction after being told Francis Ngannou fight is a "bit like YouTube boxing"

Tyson Fury recently reacted after being told that his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou is the equivalent of a YouTube boxing bout.

'The Gypsy King' didn't take that too kindly as he sounded off on why anybody would make that comparison and label their upcoming bout as such. He reiterated that he will be fighting a dangerous opponent on October 28th:

"Somebody said to me, ‘You fighting Francis Ngannou is a bit like YouTube boxing.’ I was like, 'what the f**k are you talking about?' This man's a killer."

Tyson Fury is currently the lineal heavyweight boxing champion, while Francis Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion and left the promotion riding a 6-fight winning streak. He continued by blasting YouTube boxing and mentioned that he believes it is silly to make that comparison, especially considering their resumes in their respective combat sport, saying:

"How can you compare him to someone that's playing a computer game all day? You forget that this man is a UFC World Heavyweight Champion. People are stupid really."

It will be interesting to see whether the public perception of 'The Gypsy King' vs. 'The Predator' changes if the fight becomes competitive.

Francis Ngannou believes he can pull off an upset against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury recently had a face-to-face to generate interest in their heavyweight boxing clash next Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the conversation, the former UFC heavyweight champion responded when asked if he believes he iscan defeathe lineal heavyweight boxing champion. He mentioned that he proved others wrong his entire life and is motivated to do the same as he transitions from MMA to boxing against a world-class opponent:

"I really believe that everything is possible and let me tell you something, from where I came from, everything I have done, nobody believed in me...If I didn't believe that I can do this, I wouldn't be leaving the UFC and go through all this stuff that I been through to get out of my contract."

Expand Tweet