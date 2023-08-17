"People will realize that there's levels" - Bo Nickal confident about fighting Khamzat Chimaev down the line

Bo Nickal recently shared his thoughts on a potential bout with unbeaten UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev and remains confident on what the outcome would be.

During his appearance on Clash of Combat, the undefeated middleweight was asked his thoughts on 'Borz's wrestling and his fighting ability. He mentioned that he doesn't consider his wrestling to be on par with his own and noted that a bout between them is inevitable:

"I feel like I can say whatever about his wrestling skills, his fighting skills, this and that, we're gonna fight at some point and people will realize that there's levels." [22:02 - 22:15]

Bo Nickal shared his thoughts on the upcoming middleweight clash between Chimaev and former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa. The three-time NCAA Div I National wrestling champion mentioned that there will be a difference as 'Borz' moves up to middleweight and noted that he believes he will be able to get past 'Borrachinha', saying:

"I think it's gonna be a good fight, man...I think he probably win [defeat Paulo Costa]. It's definitely different ball game when you from 170[lbs] to 185[lbs]. We're talking about a different size human being...I'm gonna watch the fight, see how it goes." [23:57 - 25:26]

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC will fast track Bo Nickal up the rankings in order to make a clash with Khamzat Chimaev a reality.

Check out the full video:

Bo Nickal sounds off on MMA fans

Bo Nickal didn't shy away from sharing his thoughts on the MMA fans who come to the conclusion on who will win a fight and ignoring the skill level of a certain fighter.

During the aforementioned interview, the former Dan Hodge Trophy winner noted that he doesn't believe some MMA fans don't show the same level of respect towards athletes and the sport. He mentioned that the majority of fans believe that they are experts of the sport after watching a handful of fights, saying:

"99 percent of fans have never been in a fight, have never trained, they don't do Jiu Jitsu...boxing...wrestling. They watch a few fights every weekend or a few fights once in a while and they think they know everything about fighting, it's crazy to me." [23:04 - 23:21]