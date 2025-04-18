"Perfect opponent" - Fans clamor for a super fight between gold holders Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is riding high on a wave of momentum that could bring him to an epic super fight with ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty soon.

ONE Championship recently posted a photo of the towering Muay Thai sensation with the interim gold around his shoulder and the iconic straw hat covering his face, which is a reference to his anime look-alike, One Piece protagonist Luffy D. Monkey, on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

With the caption of the post asking what lies ahead for Anane, many fans voiced their hopes to see him duke it out with 'The General' in the comments section.

They wrote:

"The General, Jono Haggerty please. Perfect opponent to negate some of Nabil's crazy reach advantage.

"The general."

"Haggerty vs Nabil."

"Jonathan "The General" Haggerty."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The clamor for a bout between the interim 145-pound Muay Thai king and the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has intensified in recent weeks, especially after Haggerty shared how confident he is in ending Anane's seven-fight winning streak.

Recently, fan interest reached a fever pitch after the 20-year-old confirmed he would be open to fighting Haggerty if it were offered to him.

Buakaw is in pure awe of Nabil Anane's height

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek has kept an eye on the next generation of Muay Thai stars, and he could not help but be astounded at Nabil Anane's 6-foot-4 frame.

In his latest YouTube video breaking down the Thai-Algerian's revenge victory over ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last month at ONE 172, the 42-year-old icon said:

"Against Nabil, if you hesitate or wait too long, you miss your chance. He's so tall, you don't even know where to aim."

Watch the entire video below:

