"Perfect," "They know who’s the king" - Fans react as Alexandre Pantoja names himself in UFC P4P list featuring Islam Makhachev

Alexandre Pantoja recently shared his pound-for-pound (P4P) list of UFC fighters, which caught the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.As the reigning UFC flyweight champion, Pantoja is coming off a title defense victory against Kai Kara-France at UFC 317. In a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, he presented his list of top UFC P4P fighters, which includes Islam Makhachev, Merab Dvalishvili, and himself, along with Ilia Topuria.He ranked them as follows:&quot;About pound for pound [rankings], that's what I think. Number one, Islam Makhachev. Number two, Pantoja, Merab [Dvalishvili], and [Ilia] Topuria.&quot;Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comments below:Several fight fans went to the comments section of @RedCorner_MMA's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Perfect&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;They know who’s the king&quot;Others commented:&quot;He knows who’s the 🐐&quot;&quot;Love ya flyweight goat❤️&quot;&quot;Love Pantoja, but if Ilia is not p4p no.1 or no.2, then no one but Merab deserves to be in that spot. 13 fight win streak. He literally has cleaned out his division and also defended his title 2 times already. Pantoja is no.4 coz illia ko'd 2 greatest 145ers and then Charles&quot;&quot;ABSOLUTELY 💯 the disrespect to Pantoja is insane.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Alexandre Pantoja's UFC P4P list. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Merab Dvalishvili names his UFC P4P list featuring Alexandre Pantoja and Islam MakhachevAlexandre Pantoja has a UFC record of 8-0 since his last defeat in 2020. He is currently on a four-fight title defense streak, with victories over Kai Kara-France, Kai Asakura, Steve Erceg, and Brandon Royval.A few months ago, during a discussion on The Ariel Helwani Show, Merab Dvalishvili shared his UFC pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings, placing Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, and Pantoja ahead of himself:&quot;Right now, I will say Ilia [Topuria]. Number one... I mean, he’s undefeated and how he wins the last three fights and two-division champion. Number two, Islam [Makhachev]. I will say number three, [Alexandre] Pantoja... Number four, me. Number four is good... I have to be humble because I don’t wanna overlook my opponents.&quot;