"Perfection" - Fans in awe of Tawanchai's jaw-dropping set-ups against Jo Nattawut in first non-title meeting

It is well known in the kickboxing and Muay Thai worlds that Tawanchai PK Saenchai is a master at setting up his striking attacks.

The 24-year-old ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champ fights well beyond his years, showcasing more and more of his magic after each new bout. Take for instance his three-round kickboxing firefight against Thai veteran Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15.

Tawanchai's go-to combo included leg feints to set up the body kick and the straight jab. Besides mixing in a few more different chain combinations during their non-world title bout, this one proved to be the most effective.

This week, ONE Championship fans took to Instagram to share their reactions to the slow-mo footage showcasing Tawanchai's impressive technique.

After a very close fight between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut last year, the two superstars are going to run it back again, this time for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

There were a lot of questions surrounding their first match, which took place last October at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Many fans considered it a "robbery" when Tawanchai's hand was raised at the end of their epic battle.

Nattawut, for his part, proved to be a force to be reckoned with. He was constantly in movement, giving Tawanchai a hard time throughout the bout. However, even though 'Smokin' Jo fought with great heart, the Muay Thai champ landed the cleaner and heavier shots to win the bout by unanimous decision.

ONE 167 will be aired live and for free on June 7 via Prime Video for North American subscribers.

Tawanchai credits Jo Nattawut as a strong kickboxer after OFN15 war

According to Tawanchai, there's much to improve on before he can fully say he's a better kickboxer than Jo Nattawut.

The Thai phenom defeated Nattawut in all three rounds of their non-title kickboxing bout, but the win completely unsettled Tawanchai. He knew he could've done better and given more of a definitive end to their match.

However, Jo Nattawut made sure Tawanchai didn't get the victory easily. To that end, Tawanchai discovered that there were a lot of holes in his kickboxing game that he never knew he had - all thanks to 'Smoking Jo.'

The 24-year-old previously admitted to ONE:

"I believe I'm a better fighter, but in kickboxing Jo is a better fighter and overall I need to work on that."

