Superbon says he and Tawanchai “are two of the best in the weight class”, believes rematch between them is inevitable

There's no denying that Superbon Singha Mawynn and Tawanchai PK Saenchai are two of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet, and the former believes a second meeting between them is practically inevitable.

The Thai megastars first met at ONE Friday Fights 46 when Superbon challenged Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Despite falling short in that match, Superbon believes he and Tawanchai are on a tier above the rest of the weight class and deserve at least one more match against each other in ONE Championship.

Superbon told the South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, of course. Because in weight class, Muay Thai 70 kilos, and kickboxing 70 kilos, he and I are two of the best in the weight class. Muay Thai or kickboxing, I don't care, I can fight him again."

Superbon, a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, took on arguably the most difficult match of his ONE Championship tenure when he challenged Tawanchai for the division's Muay Thai throne in December 2023.

The match was the first time Superbon competed under Muay Thai rules in ONE Championship, but he and Tawanchai put on an absolute classic inside the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Both fighters never let up in their offensive action, but Tawanchai landed cleaner and stronger shots in the back-and-forth battle to retain the gold in Bangkok.

Superbon says he can't lose focus against Marat Grigorian

Before Superbon dreams of facing Tawanchai for a second time, he must first take care of his assignment in his next match.

Superbon will face old rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The match will be the second time Superbon faces Grigorian in ONE Championship.

In the same interview, Superbon said:

"For me, I'm happy to fight him again. I'm a little bit excited myself because every time I jump into the ring with Marat Grigorian, I have to focus every single minute in the ring. I cannot lose my focus even for a second."

The first time Superbon faced Grigorian in the promotion was when he successfully defended the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE X in March 2022.

