Superbon Singha Mawynn is excited to return to Lumpinee Stadium for a clash with an opponent that he knows very well.

The former champion has faced off with Marat Grigorian on two previous occasions in his career, once in ONE Championship.

Whilst he suffered a knockout loss to his former foe the first time around, his performance at ONE: X in the rematch was nothing short of remarkable.

This, in his opinion, makes their trilogy fight more exciting for him because he knows the kind of challenge that awaits him at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Superbon told the South China Morning Post that he looks forward to April 5 because he knows that, once he is in there, one mistake could be the difference:

"For me, I'm happy to fight him again. I'm a little bit excited myself because every time I jump into the ring with Marat Grigorian I have to focus every single minute in the ring. I cannot lost my focus even for a second."

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon knows all too well about the danger Marat Grigorian presents

Having been stopped by Marat Grigorian in the opening round earlier in his career, Superbon knows exactly what he cannot afford to do.

He believes that the keys to beating Grigorian for a second time are to keep focused at all times and to match his opponent's relentless cardio in order to not let him into the fight in the later rounds.

Saying that and doing it are two very different things, but he proved that he can do exactly that at ONE: X when they last met.

Will it be revenge or repeat for Superbon and Grigorian when they compete for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asian primetime on April 5. The full event is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.