Superbon Singha Mawynn explained his strengths, heading into the highly-anticipated rematch against Marat Grigorian.

In March 2022, then-ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon looked to avenge a defeat against Grigorian in a different promotion. The former 3x Glory kickboxing world champion refused to go down without a fight, but the Thai superstar ultimately retained his throne by unanimous decision.

Two years later, the world-class strikers will meet for a third time, second in the promotion, for the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event. ONE gold will be up for grabs once again, as an interim featherweight kickboxing world title has been activated to accompany Chingiz Allazov's throne.

During an interview with ONE, Superbon had this to say about his upcoming rematch against Grigorian:

"As a fighter, it depends on what you are good at and what your opponent is good at. For my side, I'm good at kicking, so I always need to stay long. If I stay close, I cannot kick. But I can punch, I am good with teeps or my knees."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The April 5 event, featuring two world title fights, can be seen live and for free on ONE's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com).

Who else is fighting at ONE Friday Fights 58 besides Superbon and Marat Grigorian?

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian 2 isn't the only world title fight scheduled for ONE Friday Fights 58. In the co-main event, Jonathan Di Bella looks to extend his run as the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion. To do so, he must deny ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai of two-sport supremacy.

Meanwhile, the April 5 fight card also features Nong-O planning to end a two-fight skid. It'll be easier said than done, as the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has been matched up against Kulabdam, who has won four consecutive bouts, including the last three by knockout.