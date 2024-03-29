WATCH: Tawanchai’s meteoric rise to superstardom and world championship status after falling short against Sitthichai

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai proves perseverance pays off.

On Friday, June 7, the streaking Thai superstar will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line when ONE Championship returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok for ONE 167 on Amazon Prime Video. In the co-main event of the evening, Tawanchai will go toe-to-toe with one of the most well-rounded strikers in the game — 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Tawanchai's incredible rise to the top of the featherweight Muay Thai division and how it all started with a disappointing loss against eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in 2021.

"Proof of perseverance! What's your prediction for the Tawanchai vs. "Smokin" Jo Nattawut rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

Since his split decision loss to Sitthichai, Tawanchai has won seven straight fights inside the Circle, including notable wins against Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Jamal Yusupov, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Will Jo Nattawut bring an end to Tawanchai's seven-fight win streak?

Along the way, Tawanchai has also picked up a win against his ONE 167 challenger, Jo Nattawut. The two warriors met in a kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 15 in October, with the Muay Thai world titleholder coming out on top via unanimous decision.

However, Nattawut's aggressive style pushed Tawanchai to the limit, earning him a shot to challenge for the champ's gold this summer.

Sitting as the third-3 ranked fighter in the division, Jo Nattawut has been nothing short of impressive in Muay Thai fights under the ONE banner, besting notable names such as former WMC world titleholder George Mann and former WBC world champion Samy Sana. Of course, with all due respect to his previous opponents, Nattawut has never faced someone as lethal as Tawanchai in four-ounce gloves.

Who comes out on top when ONE Championship brings its next number event to The Land of Smiles?

ONE 167 will air live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in North America on Friday, June 7.