WATCH: Thai superstar Tawanchai shows the intricate subtleties to unleashing maximum power in his brutal leg kicks

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's leg kicks are unlike anyone else's.

That comes according to former fighter-turned-ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, who had the opportunity to learn firsthand how the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion packs so much power into his kicks:

"Tawanchai’s leg kicks feel different," Chilson wrote on Instagram.

On Friday, June 7, Tawanchai will head to Impact Arena in Bangkok for a ONE 167 showdown with fellow Thai warrior 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut. There, the world champ will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line in a clash between two of the sport's most devastating strikers.

The bout will serve as a rematch between Tawanchai and Nattawut, their first meeting going down under kickboxing rules at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. On that night, Tawanchai came out on top via a unanimous decision.

However, Nattawut's overall performance and his ability to push the 132-win veteran to the limit was what ultimately earned him a shot at the ONE world championship strap.

Tawanchai will be prepared for an even more aggressive Jo Nattawut in world title rematch

Immediately following his clash with Jo Nattawut last year, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star was surprised by the aggressive approach that 'Smokin' brought to the ring, but could tell just by looking at his opponent that Nattawut had put in some serious work at the gym ahead of their clash:

“It was something beyond my expectation," he said in a post-fight interview. "Once I saw his body I knew he had been training well and preparing himself.”

Though his kickboxing record under the ONE banner is nothing to brag about, Jo Nattawut has looked spectacular while competing in the 'art of eight limbs'. He currently sits at 4-1 inside the circle with 72 victories overall, including wins against George Mann, Samy Sana, and, most recently, ONE newcomer Luke Lessei.

Will Nattawut break through and end Tawanchai's reign at the top of the featherweight Muay Thai division?

ONE 167 will air live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in North America on Friday, June 7.