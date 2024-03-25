"Permanent contender" - Islam Makhachev ridicules Dustin Poirier's title fight record

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier's social media war seems to be intensifying by the day. In a recent post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Makhachev took a stinging jab at Poirier's title fight record.

After losing to Justin Gaethje in July 2023, Poirier returned to the win column by defeating Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. Following his victory, 'The Diamond' took to his X account and challenged Makhachev to a title fight in June.

The Dagestani fighter responded with a handshake and swords emoji, implying that he was interested in defending his title against Poirier.

However, Makhachev recently claimed that he is interested in fighting Poirier because other top contenders already booked and not because he merits a title shot. Responding to the criticism, Poirier said he could beat any fighter in the division.

Poirier's statement was met with a stinging jab from Makhachev, who took to X and wrote:

"Dustin, if you could beat anybody, you'd be holding this belt right now. not me."

When a fan shared his opinion that Poirier has risen to a new level in the sport, Makhachev responded by criticizing the 35-year-old's title fight record. He wrote:

"His level: permanent contender:) how many title losses, 2? 3?"

Makhachev's criticism of Poirier's title fight record stems from the fact that Poirier won the interim UFC lightweight title by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April 2019. However, he lost to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in their title unification bout at UFC 242.

The Louisiana native came up short in his second undisputed title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 and then, suffered a second-round knockout loss against Justin Gaethje in the ceremonial BMF title fight at UFC 291.

Coach highlights a roadmap for Islam Makhachev's title reign

Coach Javier Mendez seems to have a clear plan of action for Islam Makhachev's career in 2024 and 2025. In a recent interview with Casino Alpha, Mendez said that he would prefer Makhachev to return to competition at Madison Square Garden after Ramadan.

While speaking about the list of potential next opponents, Mendez said:

"Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and then the welterweight title. They would be my next three fights for Islam. I would like to see Islam become the welterweight world champion in 2025." [H/t MMA Fighting]