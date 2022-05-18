I think Vienot is going to feel the pressure - Petchmorakot Petchyindee on ONE 157 title defense

Petchmorakot Petchyindee is ready to show why he’s one of the most feared strikers in ONE Championship.

The defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion put his title on the line against Jimmy Vienot in their namesake card, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, May 20. The action will go down live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

During ONE Championship’s virtual media day, Petchmorakot suggested that the magnitude of the event alone will play a factor in his title defense.

Vienot is a five-time Muay Thai world champion, but his fight against Petchmorakot will be the first time that he steps inside the circle. Discussing whether that will play a part in the result, Petchmorakot Petchyindee said:

“I think he would feel the pressure in his debut fight in ONE Championship. For sure he will feel some pressure coming in.”

The Thai superstar is one of the most accomplished fighters of his generation, amassing a 164-35-2 record and winning titles in ONE Championship, WBC, and Lumpinee Stadium.

Vienot, meanwhile, is a five-time world champion after his successes for WBC Muay Thai, Lumpinee Stadium, and World Muay Thai Council.

Despite his opponent’s accomplishments, Petchmorakot is predicting a knockout victory once they lock horns inside the cage. He even said that his fight against Vienot won’t be a difficult assignment.

“I think I can win by KO. It's not going to be a hard fight and I think I can get the KO.”

Petchmorakot Petchyindee is getting the hang of being a ONE world champion

Petchmorakot Petchyindee has been the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion for more than two years now. He’s realized that being at the top entails bigger responsibilities than being a challenger.

The 28-year-old became the king of his division when he beat Pongsiri PK.Saenchai to become the inaugural ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in February 2020. He’s since defended the strap twice against Yodsanklai and Magnus Andersson.

Petchmorakot said holding the belt alone already brings a different responsibility compared to when challenging for it.

“Yes, it is harder. There's more pressure defending the belt than fighting for challenging the belt.”

Nevertheless, the Muay Thai star has slowly gotten used to the responsibility of reigning atop his division. Petchmorakot said that his upcoming title match against Vienot won’t be that different from his previous defenses.

“I personally think it would be the same as what I have done. The same as what I have defended with other contenders so I think coming into this fight it should be the same.”

