"His elbows can cut his opponents or knock them out. They can’t overlook him"  - Rodtang talks Petchmorakot vs. Vienot ONE 157 main event

The main event of ONE 157 will see Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy look to defend his ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Championship against French striker Jimmy Vienot.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also be competing on May 20, in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. In an interview with ONE, Rodtang discussed and broke down the championship main event:

“Petchmorakot is considered very famous in the country. He is one of the top fighters in Thailand and has held quite a number of belts... The most dangerous weapons of Petchmorakot would be his left punch and left shin, and his elbows that he has used to knock out his opponents."

Petchmorakot has many dangerous tools thanks to his strong kicks. Rodtang also mentioned that the featherweight champion has recently been competing in traditional western style boxing and therefore has likely improved his punching.

With strong punches and strong kicks, Rodtang added that opponents can't forget his dangerous elbows:

"His elbows are also sharp and dangerous. His elbows can cut his opponents or knock them out. They can’t overlook him... It depends on his opponents how well they’re prepared and try not to get caught by his elbows.”

Flyweight champion Rodtang will also be competing on the May 20 fight card. The first round of the Flyweight Muay Thai tournament will be taking place. He will face British fighter Jacob Smith at ONE 157.

Rodtang on the ONE 157 co-main event

The flyweight champion also discussed the ONE 157 co-main event of Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym defending his title against Italian Muay Thai fighter Joseph Lasiri.

Rodtang broke down the ONE Muay Thai Strawweight Championship bout when speaking in an interview with ONE:

“I think Prajanchai will win with his speed and because it’s under Muay Thai rules. Prajanchai is very smart. He’s smarter than his opponent.”

ONE's May 20 event will feature three Muay Thai champions competing with Rodtang the flyweight champion, Prajanchai the strawweight champion, and Petchmorakot the featherweight champion.

Impressively, these three ONE titleholders have an incredible combined record with 769 victories professionally and only 145 losses.

ONE 157 will be a treat for Muay Thai fans with two title fights and the opening round of the Grand Prix.

