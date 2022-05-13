Petchmorakot stays stoic and showcases steel abs amid round of body shots ahead of ONE 157

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy has got abs of steel. Ahead of his title defense at ONE 157 he showed off his abdominal strength in a video.

ONE Championship shared the following clip:

"ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee trains his abs of steel before headlining #ONE157 next Friday! #ONE157. 20 May."

In the clip, the Thai champion took more than ten roundhouse kicks to the body completely unprotected. He then kicked his training partner back.

Petch is a standout Muay Thai talent. Before becoming a champion in ONE, he won multiple titles like the Lumpinee Stadium title, the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, WBC Muay Thai, and others.

He has amassed an incredible record of 164-34-2. Along the way, he also earned the ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Championship. Petch earned the title in 2020 and has since defended it twice.

He is looking to defend it for a third time at ONE 157 on May 20.

Petchmorakot title defense at ONE 157

In the headlining event of ONE 157 the Thai-born champion will put his title on the line against French Muay Thai striker Jimmy Vienot.

Vienot has made a name for himself by collecting various international championship titles such as World Boxing Council Muay Thai, Lumpinee Stadium, and others. He will be looking to add another at ONE 157.

Petchmorakot and Vienot combined have fought an incredible list of opponents such as Pongsiri P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, Yodsanklai Fairtex, Giorgio Petrosyan, Liam Harrison, Cedric Doumbe, Sorgraw Petchyindee, and many other standout talents.

When speaking about defending ONE Championship title against France's Vienot, here's what the champion had to say in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

“I did study a few of his previous fights. I feel like Jimmy Vienot’s body size is quite huge, maybe a little bit bigger than mine, that’s how I feel. He is also [ambidextrous], same as me. So we are quite similar. But I don’t see any weakness, to be honest. I feel like he is one of the [most] well-rounded athletes. Anyway, if you ask me [if I’m scared of him], I won’t take that because I have full confidence in myself.”

The ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Championship will be on the line on May 20 when the Thai champion looks to defend against French striker Jimmy Vienot at ONE 157.

