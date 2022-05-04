“I have nothing to be scared of" - Petchmorakot Petchyindee on a potential champ vs. champ clash with Superbon Singha Mawynn

Petchmorakot Petchyindee isn’t all that bothered that ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn called him out for a champion vs. champion matchup.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion said he’ll gladly welcome Superbon to his division and have him take a crack at the belt.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for ONE Championship, Petchmorakot said he’s impressed with Superbon but Muay Thai is his field and he’ll do what it takes to represent the sport in the best way possible.

The Muay Thai star said through a translator:

“I will always welcome him. If he wants to compete with me for the Muay Thai world championship, for now, I am the current champion, so I have nothing to be scared of. I just have to do my best to keep my belt as long as I can.”

The 28-year-old added:

“I don’t really know the future and I don’t know when we can have this match between Superbon and me. I know he’s great, I saw all of his fights and especially his last fight where he had an impressive performance.”

Superbon became the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion when he knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan, considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, in the second round of their October 2021 fight.

He’s since defended the strap against Marat Grigorian, taking a unanimous decision win at ONE X in March.

Petchmorakot, meanwhile, became the inaugural ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion when he beat Pongsiri PK.Saenchai in February 2020.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee is set for his third title defense

Before he can take on Superbon, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will first have to defend his strap against Jimmy Vienot at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The fight will be the champion's third defense of his strap after he beat Yodsanklai Iwe and Magnus Andersson in July and September 2020, respectively.

A seasoned veteran, the striker has an incredible 164-35-2 record. This heavy experience has had the Petchyindee Academy fighter encounter every possible opponent, but Vienot might just be the most interesting.

Petchmorakot said he and Vienot have similarities in terms of their fighting styles. The Thai superstar even remarked that the French striker is nearly flawless in his technique:

“I did study a few of his previous fights. I feel like Jimmy Vienot’s body size is quite huge, maybe a little bit bigger than mine, that’s how I feel. He is also [ambidextrous], same as me. So we are quite similar. But I don’t see any weakness, to be honest. I feel like he is one of the [most] well-rounded athletes. Anyway, if you ask me [if I’m scared of him], I won’t take that because I have full confidence in myself.”

