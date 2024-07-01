Petchtanong reveals how he bucked slow start in dazzling finish of Alaverdi Ramazanov: "I just started to walk forward"

Petchtanong Petchfergus admitted he had to dust off the cobwebs in his return fight against Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68.

After getting his rhythm going by the end of round 1, muscle memory took over for the former bantamweight kickboxing king.

An aggressive Petchtanong landed a flurry of heavy kicks and punches in the second frame, leaving 'Babyface Killer' unable to weather the storm and succumbing to a TKO loss.

It was indeed a complete 360 for Petchtanong, who seemed content with counterstriking at the beginning of the fight.

The 38-year-old veteran explained during his ONE Friday Fights 68 post-event interview:

"I am more experienced, and my defensive game was better. In the ring, in the first round, it was a little bit slow because I wanted to see how things would go. In the second round, I just started to walk forward, putting pressure on him and it worked."

A feeling-out process was expected for Petchtanong, given he's been out for the past 18 months.

But judging by that statement performance, the former champ is back like he never left.

Watch the full interview:

Petchtanong eyeing a shot at Jonathan Haggerty

While some fans believe Petchtanong still has unfinished business with Hiroki Akimoto, the Thai star has 26 pounds of gold in mind.

The Superbon Training Camp affiliate made it clear he wants a shot at the man who now holds the throne he used to occupy, Jonathan Haggerty. Petchtanong said:

"Right now, I'm not fixated on Akimoto, but you know, just deep down, I hope that maybe I can get another title shot."

For now, Petchtanong could be due for another fight against a ranked opponent as he awaits the results of Jonathan Haggerty's upcoming title defense versus Superlek at ONE 168: Denver.

Meanwhile, Petchtanong's successful comeback and the full replay of ONE Friday Fights 68 are available at watch.onefc.com for those who purchased the pay-per-view.

