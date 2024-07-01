"I can get another title shot" - Petchtanong says championship aspirations outweigh desire for a rematch with Hiroki Akimoto

Petchtanong Petchfergus returned to ONE Championship in emphatic fashion this past weekend at ONE Friday Fights 68.

By the time he stepped inside the ring on Friday night, it had been nearly two years since the elite Thai striker last competed. If there was any doubts as to whether he would be the same competitor that fans remember, he answered all of those questions and then some.

Stopping Alaverdi Ramazanov in the second round inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium puts him right back on track in the bantamweight kickboxing division.

Of course, the last man that he faced before this long break has also recently returned with Hiroki Akimoto competing this past May at ONE Fight Night 22.

Petchtanong, who defeated Akimoto to win the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, said that he isn't too concerned with pursuing his former foe.

His main focus is on reclaiming the title rather than running it back with the Japanese contender:

"Right now, I'm not fixated on Akimoto, but you know, just deep down, I hope that maybe I can get another title shot."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Petchtanong is making up for lost time

Petchtanong looked back in full and ready to make up for lost time during his return at Lumpinee this past Friday.

Alaverdi Ramazanov was no easy pick for his return contest and presented some real dangers in this fight as a former title challenger.

The former world champion showed levels in this clash and now he has some very exciting options in front of him.

At 38 years old, time may not be on his side but he does have momentum behind him now that he has a win under his belt since returning.

From here on out, it will be yet another huge contest on the horizon.

ONE Championship fans who purchased the PPV for ONE Friday Fights 68 can revisit all the action.

