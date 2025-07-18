"Petchtanong sparred with me in his usual style" - Yuki Yoza gained valuable intel from training session with Thai legend

Japanese kickboxing icon and former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza revealed how a crucial sparring session with Thai legend and former bantamweight kickboxing titleholder Petchtanong Petchfergus provided him with invaluable insights into his future opponent's fighting style.

The 27-year-old veteran striker had the opportunity to train alongside Petchtanong during his time at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, and the sparring experience gave the Japanese star a unique advantage in understanding the Thai fighter's approach.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Yoza detailed his valuable training experience.

The Japanese icon said:

"When we sparred [at Superbon Training Camp], it was a big experience. Petchtanong sparred with me in his usual style, but I was practicing hitting him with the style I learned at Superbon's gym, where I went for training at that time. So I didn't show much of my hands."

Yoza returns to action this Friday night, July 18, against Petchtanong at ONE Friday Fights 116.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in Asia primetime.

Fans in North America can catch the event live and for free on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, watch.onefc.com, and other digital channels.

Yuki Yoza ready to leave it all in the ring against Petchtanong Petchfergus: "I'm going all out"

Yuki Yoza doesn't plan on putting in anything less than his best at ONE Friday Fights 116 against Petchtanong Petchfergus.

The 27-year-old told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I didn’t really show my cards, so I think I’m lucky. [While sparring him] I saw a lot of his distancing and the techniques he has, and I’m hoping they will be useful in the match. I don’t think of myself as just kicking, so I’m going all out. Even with his high fight IQ, I’m going to try to beat him with moves he’s never experienced before."

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on this incredible showdown.

