Peter Fury goes off on nephew's "panicky" corner for Oleksandr Usyk defeat: "Only one should be speaking because how can you listen to all that"

Renowned boxing trainer and uncle of Tyson Fury, Peter Fury, criticized his nephew's corner during his historic bout with Oleksandr Usyk over a week ago. Usyk handed 'The Gypsy King' his first professional loss and made him the first undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion in over two decades, as well as the first in the four-belt era.

The fight was a closely-contested war with both sides using their finest weapons to get ahead. Tyson used his size advantage plus his ring savvy while Usyk utilized his speed and aggression.

The pivotal moment of the fight happened in round nine when Usyk hammered Fury with a furious left hand that wobbled and dropped the fighting Brit. Fury showcased his legendary heart and miraculously recovered but didn't get to do enough to bounce back, eventually losing via a close split decision to the Ukrainian.

In an interview posted by J Stewart on X, Peter Fury didn't pull any punches in his criticism of his nephew's corner, saying:

“The game plan was wrong...too many people in the corner...[only] one should be speaking... because how can you listen to all that? It's all a bit panicky, all over the place, too many people”

Peter continued:

“I’m not having anything going on in that corner, you’re the bucket man, you wash the gum shield, you wipe his head down - DO NOT speak. And if they speak... they're sacked, on the spot... You’ve got to have that discipline, you’ve got to have a full professional corner. Because proper people - the proper fighting people - understand this game. And that's what you gotta have. Especially in a title fight, big fights.”

Peter Fury fury praises Oleksandr Usyk, takes nothing away from the Ukrainian world champion

Despite his criticism of Tyson Fury's corner, Peter Fury didn't take anything away from Oleksandr Usyk's marvelous performance that night. He was all praise of the now-undisputed heavyweight king in the aforementioned interview.

Peter Fury said:

"But look, let's not take anything away from Usyk. Usyk is an exceptional human being. I'd be saying that if usyk got demolished in two rounds. Listen, he's a god-fearing man. And you gotta respectr him for what he is. You know, he deserved the victory. He pushed it and pushed it and pushed it... he was prepared to walk through brick walls."

