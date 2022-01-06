"Stop crying and start hiding pathetic mouse" - Petr Yan blasts Aljamain Sterling for 'Cheotr Yan' tweet

Petr Yan has slammed Aljamain Sterling for calling him a cheat on Twitter.

The rivalry between 'No Mercy' and Aljamain Sterling has been brewing over the past year and both fighters have taken their fair share of shots at each other.

Recently, 'Funk Master' took to Twitter to make things even more personal between the two and suggested that the Russian is a cheat, calling him 'Cheotr Yan'.

"For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones. Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it," said Aljamain Sterling.

Petr Yan was quick to respond to Aljamain Sterling, suggesting that the UFC bantamweight champion was looking for yet another excuse. It is worth noting that Yan and Sterling were scheduled to lock horns again at UFC 267 back in October 2021. However, 'Funk Master' pulled out of the fight and 'No Mercy' went on to fight Cory Sandhagen for the interim title.

"Fakemaster is looking for another fake excuse. Stop crying and start hiding pathetic mouse. The hunting season is officially open," said Petr Yan.

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling 2 set for UFC 272

The highly anticipated rematch between 'No Mercy' and Aljamain Sterling has recently been made official for UFC 272. The two met for the first time back at UFC 259 where Yan entered the fight as the champion.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife It's time to settle it. Aljamain Sterling will return to the Octagon and attempt to end the controversy against rival Petr Yan at UFC 272 on March 5, per a report from @bokamotoespn. It's time to settle it. Aljamain Sterling will return to the Octagon and attempt to end the controversy against rival Petr Yan at UFC 272 on March 5, per a report from @bokamotoespn. https://t.co/mmwbMuTeRd

However, after landing an illegal knee to the head of Aljamain Sterling, the Russian was disqualified and 'Funk Master' was crowned the new bantamweight champion.

As mentioned earlier, the rematch was booked for UFC 267 but Sterling had to pull out of the fight because of a neck surgery he had prior to the scheduled bout.

As 'Funk Master' was still recovering, he was denied medical clearance from the doctors and had no choice but to pull out from the fight.

Sterling was replaced by Cory Sandhagen and the UFC interim bantamweight belt was put on the line instead. Petr Yan went on to win the interim belt and now both fighters will meet again in a showdown to unify the division.

It will be interesting to see who gets the last laugh at UFC 272 as 'No Mercy' and Aljamain Sterling clash again for UFC bantamweight gold.

