Petr Yan calls for the UFC to strip 'laughing stock' Aljamain Sterling of his title 

Aljamain Sterling's recent statement about going on a possible nine-month-long hiatus does not seem to sit well with Petr Yan. The Russian fighter wants Sterling to be stripped of his UFC bantamweight title if he is going to be inactive.

Ever since losing his belt to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, Petr Yan has been adamant about getting an immediate rematch. Yan threw an illegal knee to a grounded Sterling, which led to a disqualification as per the unified MMA rules.

In an interview with James Lynch from MiddleEasy, Aljamain Sterling rejected Petr Yan's proposal for an immediate rematch. Sterling claims to have sustained multiple injuries from years of training. The 135-lbs champion said he wants to take time off to recover from injuries.

“I’m a little banged up, lingering issues from ten years ago,” Sterling began. “It’s just gotten progressively worse with every single fight camp. I’m at a point now where surgery is potentially on the table. If I don’t have some miracle release of my muscles where I can actually start to do push-ups and pull-ups again, I really don’t know what else I’m gonna be able to do other than the surgery," said Sterling. (transcription credits: MMANews.com)

Petr Yan, however, isn't ready to wait on the sidelines for a rematch with Aljamain Sterling. The former champion has called for the UFC to strip Sterling of his bantamweight belt.

Just strip this laughing stock from the title https://t.co/aG6cHxIH8Y — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 9, 2021

The back-and-forth between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan continues

Aljamain Sterling replied to Petr Yan's 'laughing stock' comment, claiming that the Russian fighter has never fought a top-five opponent prior to UFC 259. Sterling had earlier denied 'No Mercy' a rematch, accusing him of deliberately throwing the illegal knee. However, it now appears 'Funk Master' is ready to trade blows with Yan once again.

The guy laughing stock has the belt. You fought your first Top 5 opponent and were to stupid to win, even with a fatigue advantage. I can’t wait to slap the shit outta you https://t.co/kRkuL3VK8V — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2021

Claiming that Sterling is 'terrified' to re-enter the Octagon, Petr Yan gave a prompt reply to Sterling's jibe.

When? In 2023? Just admit you are terrified to enter the octagon with me again. Your ass is getting stripped pussy https://t.co/XfEmtWi4um — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 9, 2021

Prior to UFC 259, there had never been a champion who was crowned due to a disqualification. This is why most fans feel the UFC needs to book a rematch to settle the dispute between the two bantamweights.