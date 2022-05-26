Petr Yan dares Marlon Vera to not be "UFC's b*tch" and wait for him, Vera trolls the Russian in response

Petr Yan has issued a scathing response to Marlon Vera after the Ecuadorian fighter accused 'No Mercy' of ducking him. Vera took to Twitter to claim that the Russian had apparently pulled out of an August date that the UFC were looking at to book a matchup between the pair.

In response, Yan asked 'Chito' to wait until September/October instead of fighting someone else in August. If Vera isn't keen on doing that, the Russian asked him to "f*** off" and stop wasting his time.

"If you want to fight the best you can wait till September/October, but if you want to just to be ufc’s bitch and fill out the spot in August you can f**k off and don’t waste my time."

In response, Vera decided to troll Yan by asking him to learn English instead of having his manager translate things for him. He also made it clear that he will not wait until the September/October date proposed by the Russian.

"Wait? F**k u I ain’t waiting for no one, u call me out, UFC offer something u the b**ch. Also learn English is pathetic being a man and having your manager translating for u. Dork"

Marlon Vera also shared a couple of duck emojis on Twitter, likely jibing at Yan's decision to pull out of a potential clash against him in August.

Marlon Vera reveals what he needs to do to earn a title shot

On the back of three straight wins inside the octagon, Marlon Vera believes he's one impressive victory away from fighting for the title. Before Yan apparently decided to pull out of a potential clash with him, Vera claimed that he'd be challenging for the title next if he managed to stop 'No Mercy'.

During an interview with The Schmo, he said:

"We’re literally one win away from fighting for that belt, so I hope we get it done with Yan. I think that’s the path to the belt, No. 1 contender. We kick his ass, and we move forward. I stop Yan, and I get a title shot.”

Petr Yan has lost two out of his last three fights inside the octagon. Both of those losses came in a pair of bantamweight title fights against reigning champion Aljamain Sterling. 'No Mercy' will hope to secure a significant victory in his next fight to remain in contention for a potential title fight down the line.

