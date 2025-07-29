  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Petr Yan downplays Umar Nurmagomedov fight talk with veiled jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov, says “no brothers or sisters” handed him anything

Petr Yan downplays Umar Nurmagomedov fight talk with veiled jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov, says “no brothers or sisters” handed him anything

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 29, 2025 14:38 GMT
Petr Yan (left) takes indirect dig at Umar Nurmagomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Petr Yan (left) takes indirect dig at Umar Nurmagomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Petr Yan appeared to take an indirect jab at Umar Nurmagomedov by highlighting his close ties with his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Yan remarked that he isn’t as privileged as Umar when it comes to his brothers and sisters.

Ad

'No Mercy' is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi last weekend. Meanwhile, Umar hasn't stepped inside the octagon since his loss to bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 in January earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Ushatayka on YouTube, Yan was asked whether he would be interested in fighting 'The Young Eagle' next. In response, the former UFC bantamweight champion said:

"Well, Umar [Nurmagomedov] lost his last fight. He hasn't had a single fight since. They have the option to wait and not train at all. It could be for a year, six months. I need to act, to work, to pave the way for myself with my labor. Neither my brothers nor my sisters have given me anything."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Petr Yan's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Ad

When Khabib Nurmagomedov was shocked to see Petr Yan lose against Sean O'Malley

After losing his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and failing to reclaim it at UFC 273, Petr Yan faced Sean O'Malley at UFC 280. In a hard-fought three-round battle, O'Malley was declared the winner by split decision.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov was shocked by the fight's result, as he believed that Yan won every round of the match. 'The Eagle' said:

Ad
"Split? How? How? No, how? How is it possible, brother? I swear I gave him every round. It was close, but he won every round."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction below:

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications