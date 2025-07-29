Petr Yan downplays Umar Nurmagomedov fight talk with veiled jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov, says “no brothers or sisters” handed him anything

Petr Yan appeared to take an indirect jab at Umar Nurmagomedov by highlighting his close ties with his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Yan remarked that he isn’t as privileged as Umar when it comes to his brothers and sisters.'No Mercy' is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi last weekend. Meanwhile, Umar hasn't stepped inside the octagon since his loss to bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 in January earlier this year.During a recent interview with Ushatayka on YouTube, Yan was asked whether he would be interested in fighting 'The Young Eagle' next. In response, the former UFC bantamweight champion said:&quot;Well, Umar [Nurmagomedov] lost his last fight. He hasn't had a single fight since. They have the option to wait and not train at all. It could be for a year, six months. I need to act, to work, to pave the way for myself with my labor. Neither my brothers nor my sisters have given me anything.&quot;Check out Petr Yan's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):When Khabib Nurmagomedov was shocked to see Petr Yan lose against Sean O'MalleyAfter losing his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and failing to reclaim it at UFC 273, Petr Yan faced Sean O'Malley at UFC 280. In a hard-fought three-round battle, O'Malley was declared the winner by split decision.However, Khabib Nurmagomedov was shocked by the fight's result, as he believed that Yan won every round of the match. 'The Eagle' said:&quot;Split? How? How? No, how? How is it possible, brother? I swear I gave him every round. It was close, but he won every round.&quot;Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction below: