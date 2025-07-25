  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Petr Yan gets 100% real about Dustin Poirier's "great, amazing career" after his retirement at UFC 318 

Petr Yan gets 100% real about Dustin Poirier's "great, amazing career" after his retirement at UFC 318 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 25, 2025 04:42 GMT
Petr Yan (left) talks about Dustin Poirier (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Petr Yan (left) talks about Dustin Poirier (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Petr Yan knows what it means to survive the fire and still keep chasing UFC gold. The Russian understood the weight of that moment when Dustin Poirier retired following UFC 318 after a brutal war with Max Holloway.

Ad

Poirier's exit capped off a legendary career with three title fights for undisputed UFC gold, an interim title win, and moments that made him a fan favorite. Yan, preparing for his return at UFC Abu Dhabi, didn’t hold back in praising the veteran.

The former UFC bantamweight king acknowledged Poirier’s wars and the respect he earned with his fighting style. Speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, he said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I think it was a great and exciting fight. And speaking about Dustin, I think he had a great, amazing career. He had a lot of big fights, a lot of exciting fights. He’s been in a lot of wars, and of course, he wanted probably to go out on a win. But it’s just a sport, you know? His opponent, Max Holloway, is also an amazing athlete also deserves to win.”
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Petr Yan's comments below:

Ad

Yan meets Marcus McGhee in UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. McGhee, ranked No. 12, is rising fast with four straight UFC wins. For Yan, this is a chance to punch his ticket back to title contention. He's coming off a unanimous decision win against Deiveson Figueiredo in November 2024.

When Dustin Poirier called Petr Yan the best boxer in the UFC

When Dustin Poirier was preparing for his title shot against Charles Oliveira in 2021, he made a bold call about the debate regarding the best boxer in the organization.

Ad

He named Petr Yan as the best boxer in the UFC, while Max Holloway had boldly claimed that title. Poirier pointed to Yan’s movement, precision, and economy of motion. Speaking in a past episode of The MMA Hour, Poirier said:

“I think Petr Yan. Just the way he moves. He doesn’t waste a lot of movements. His positioning is always crisp. He’s never out of position. He doesn’t load up while he’s throwing clean power shots. Good accuracy works the body well, goes up, goes down. It’s just a lot of things that he does really, really well.”
Ad

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (26:00):

youtube-cover
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications