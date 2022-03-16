"I will beat the living s*** out of you dog" - Petr Yan hits back at Aljamain Sterling after the latter's "accept your losses like a man" claims

Petr Yan has responded to Aljamain Sterling's tweet urging the Russian to accept his losses like a man. The duo will be co-headlining UFC 273 for the undisputed UFC bantamweight championship.

They resumed their rivalry on Twitter with the 'Funk Master' posting a GIF of Yan raising his arm after being disqualified the first time they faced each other. The American then suggested that Yan should accept his shortcomings as a first step in his healing process.

Petr Yan then posted a GIF on Twitter of Sterling getting emotional, stating:

"At least I didn’t loose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living s*** out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process"

Although Aljamain Sterling is the reigning bantamweight champion, many fans and critics don't regard him as deserving of the title. Sterling is the only champion in UFC history to have won the belt via disqualification. He became champion after being hit with an illegal knee by 'No Mercy' during their first fight.

Petr Yan faces trouble ahead of his second fight with Aljamain Sterling, with Khabib Nurmagomedov as possible replacement coach

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 is a fight UFC fans have been yearning to see after their last bout ended in the Russian's disqualification. The upcoming fight will settle any arguments about who deserves to be the bantamweight champion.

However, an issue has recently cropped up. According to Igor Lazonin of the Russian news agency TASS, Yan's cornermen have been denied visas by the US government. Hence, he may not have the same amount of help or support on fight night, making the contest against Sterling tricky for him.

Cornermen are important for every MMA fighter, especially those that are competing for the right to be called the undisputed champion in the bantamweight division. While Sterling holds the title for now, Yan claimed the interim belt after beating Cory Sandhagen in October last year.

Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) @BrMassami Per Igor Lazonin from Russian Tass Agency, Visa request of all corners of Petr Yan was denied from US Government. Yan have 3 years US visa and can enter in United States to #UFC273 Per Igor Lazonin from Russian Tass Agency, Visa request of all corners of Petr Yan was denied from US Government. Yan have 3 years US visa and can enter in United States to #UFC273

Lazonin suggested the possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov assisting his fellow countryman. The idea of 'The Eagle' stepping in on short notice could be intriguing, especially given how successful he’s been as a coach since his retirement as an active fighter.

