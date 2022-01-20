Petr Yan hilariously trolls "two old ladies" Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan recently took a dig at T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo on Twitter, referring to them as "two old ladies."

Both former bantamweight champions believe they can beat Yan. Neither Dillashaw nor Cejudo lost the 135 lbs belt in the octagon. 'Killashaw' vacated the title after testing positive for EPO, while 'Triple C' retired and stepped away from MMA after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Yan slammed Dillashaw and Cejudo for simply making comments in the media while he remained active. The Russian star also implied that they're both washed up.

"While I’m actually fighting this two old ladies been talking too much. You know where to find me when you will have the courage to back it up," wrote Yan.

John McCarthy thinks Henry Cejudo is the worst possible match-up for Petr Yan

Henry Cejudo recently indicated that he wanted to fight Alexander Volkanovski and become the first-three division champion in UFC history. The Olympic gold medalist also stated that he would "drown" Yan with his wrestling but emphasized that he wouldn't come out of retirement unless he was paid a substantial amount of money.

During a recent edition of the Weighing in Podcast, John McCarthy concurred with Cejudo's assessment and stated that 'Triple C' would present 'No Mercy' with the worst possible match-up if he decided to return to the 135 lbs division.

“I saw everyone tell us on their thing saying, ‘Oh, Petr Yan would kill him [Henry Cejudo].’ Let me tell you something. That is Petr Yan’s worst matchup – a guy that could actually put him on his b**t and keep him on his b**t, okay? Look, I did Magomed Magomedov against Petr Yan, and I saw the very first one they had where Magomed won. And I did [officiate] their second one where Yan won, and it was the difference of Magomed not being able to hold Yan down, Yan being able to get away from wrestling. And again, taking nothing away from Magomed; he’s not the wrestler that Henry Cejudo is, not even close,” said McCarthy.

Petr Yan will fight Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 in a bid to reclaim the bantamweight championship. If the 28-year-old can come away with the victory, fights against Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw may very well be on the cards.

