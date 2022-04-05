"I will make sure they see his crying face on the TV again"- Petr Yan reveals his intentions going into UFC 273 bantamweight title fight

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling have a history that goes back to December 2020 when they were first booked to fight against each other. Personal issues on Yan's side pushed that bout back to UFC 259 in March 2021, where Yan lost his bantamweight belt via disqualification to Sterling after throwing an illegal knee.

An immediate rematch had to be postponed after Sterling elected to undergo neck surgery, and then an October 2021 date was scrapped due to 'Aljo' not being fully recovered. Yan went on to fight and beat Cory Sandhagen for an interim bantamweight belt. Finally at UFC 273 on April 9 there will be closure as the 135 pound titles will be unified.

During a new interview on The MMA Hour, Yan was asked if he was looking forward to being done thinking about Aljamain Sterling. He answered:

"Just imagine: he was thinking about me and I didn't think about him at all. He had a long layoff, I had a different opponent that I fought. Now he's my next title defense that I'm going to beat up. And after Saturday night, everyone going to forget about him. He's just another clown that will be forgotten."

As for how Yan expects the fight to go, he kept his prediction simple. He said:

"I will make sure there will be no questions left, and you're going to see his crying face on your TV again."

Watch Petr Yan's full interview with The MMA Hour below:

Petr Yan is in phenomenal shape heading into his UFC 273 rematch with Aljamain Sterling

While Petr Yan is still a heavy favorite going into UFC 273, many fans are talking about Aljamain Sterling and how muscular he's looking for this fight. Sterling has always been known for his strength and cardio, but following his neck surgery he's said he can finally work out the way he wants. The results certainly show on social media.

Madnessmma @Madnessmma_ ALJAMAIN STERLING IS LOOKING JACKED ALJAMAIN STERLING IS LOOKING JACKED 👀 https://t.co/n6seX9sGAL

Not to be outdone, Petr Yan has also posted up some social media videos of his workouts, and the interim bantamweight champ is also looking like he's in the best shape of his life.

UFC 273 takes place on April 9 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

