Petr Yan reveals two potential dates for his UFC bantamweight title rematch with Aljamain Sterling

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has revealed May 15 and June 12 as the two potential dates for his rematch against Aljamain Sterling for the 135lbs title.

In his latest post on Instagram, Yan shared a picture from his interview with Russian news outlet sport24.ru and revealed the potential timeline for the rematch against Sterling.

Petr Yan said that discussions surrounding the rematch are already underway and that it is likely to take place sometime during the summer.

As per Yan's projected timeline, the rematch should take place either at UFC 262 on May 15, or at UFC 263 on June 12.

This is what a post on Yan's Instagram account translated to:

“The rematch is already under discussion. Perhaps it will be in the next two or three months - in the summer or closer to this time. You just have to wait. We have not filed an appeal - it makes no sense.”

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling's title fight at UFC 259 ended in bizarre fashion

Yan and Sterling fought each other in the co-main event of the recently-concluded UFC 259 pay-per-view. After dominating the fight for four rounds, a moment of madness from Petr Yan cost him the title.

With Sterling clearly grounded, Yan smacked him with an illegal knee strike that rendered the former unable to compete.

“I just need one takedown. I can shoot one hundred times, he can stop it one hundred times. If I get that one takedown, that 101st attempt, I get him down on his back, it’s gonna be a long night for that guy.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tx0aSRcEfk — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 16, 2021

A visibly dazed Aljamain Sterling was awarded a DQ win over Petr Yan and crowned the new UFC bantamweight champion. This was the first time in UFC history that a title changed hands via DQ.

Since Petr Yan was so dominant in the fight until the illegal strike occurred, there were talks of a rematch immediately after the fight, and the new champ doesn't have an option but to oblige.

