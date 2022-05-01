"We may share the octagon one day" - Petr Yan sends message to Marlon Vera following the Ecuadorian's UFC Fight Night win

Petr Yan was impressed by Marlon Vera’s fast-paced battle against Rob Font, which headlined UFC Vegas 53.

Following the main event, the former bantamweight champion took to Twitter to praise 'Chito' for his dominant performance and expressed interest in a future matchup with the Ecuadorian:

"Not a bad performance tonight @chitoveraUFC We may share the octagon one day"

It did not take long for Vera to respond to the Russian's challenge. 'Chito' stated that he would be ready to throw down anytime:

"Anytime come get some."

Vera was ranked No.8 going into the fight against the No.5-ranked contender Rob Font. After the rankings update, 'Chito' will likely break into the top 5.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan is coming off a split-decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. The Russian will now be looking to climb back into title contention.

Marlon Vera wants Jose Aldo next, plans to finish him

After an impressive win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53, Vera seems determined to exact revenge on Jose Aldo. During the post-fight press conference, ‘Chito’ stated that he wants to take on the Brazilian, who is the last man to defeat him inside the octagon.

However, Vera wants it to be a five-round affair this time. The 29-year-old also guaranteed that he would finish 'Junior' in their second meeting:

"I would love to fight [Jose] Aldo again and especially in a five-rounder just because he declined a five-rounder last December. So I would love to kick his a** and if we get too much again, I will finish him. I can guarantee you that."

Catch Marlon Vera's full interaction with the media at the UFC Vegas 53 post-fight presser below:

Jose Also and Marlon Vera first met in December 2020, where the Brazilian cruised to a unanimous decision win in a three-round battle. Since his loss to Aldo, Vera has gone on a three-fight win streak, including his latest victory over Font.

Meanwhile, Jose Aldo is also riding a three-fight win streak in the promotion, with this most recent win coming over Rob Font last December.

