PFL CEO Peter Murray confirms possibility of super fights for Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou in 2024, names potential opponents

PFL has been busy stacking up their roster lately, signing popular names like Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul, and acquiring the fighters previously under Bellator.

Now, with the new year fast approaching, the organization's CEO, Peter Murray, has confirmed that they are working on setting up super-fights for their two superstars.

Earlier today, @HappyPunch reported that Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Super Fights were in talks for 2024. However, the fights' exact nature and rule sets are yet to be revealed.

Expand Tweet

PFL has recently teased the idea of a mixed-rules fight between Ngannou and Wilder. In October, 'The Predator' went toe-to-toe with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a controversial split decision loss. The biggest moment in the fight came as the Cameroonian knocked down Fury in the third round.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul Paul has long called for an MMA showdown against Nate Diaz. 'The Problem Child' got the better of Diaz when they locked horns in boxing. Since then, Paul has been looking to trump Diaz in his own sport.

When Deontay Wilder teased a two-fight deal with Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder and Francis Nagnnou are two of the hardest punchers on the planet, and 'The Bronze Bomber' has an idea to facilitate a fight with the former UFC heavyweight champion.

During a recent PFL event in Atlanta, the Wilder teased the idea of crossing over to MMA, suggesting that the duo should sign a two-fight deal to make it more interesting for the fans:

"I've thought about this many times, even with Ngannou. We was talking about getting together... So I said I want to make it more interesting for the fans... I said well, how about you come to my backyard, and after we handle business, I can come to yours and cross over, and I really meant it... Things are still up in the air, but I have seen myself in this side of the field."

Catch Deontay Wilder's comments on fighting Francis Ngannou below (1:16):