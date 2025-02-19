PFL chairman Donn Davis responds to Aaron Pico's latest claims, says he can "sign" with Dana White's UFC "today"

PFL chairman Donn Davis recently responded to Aaron Pico's latest claims regarding his free agency and said he can sign a contract with Dana White's UFC. He noted that there are clauses in his contract, but he isn't prohibited from negotiating a deal with other promotions.

Ad

The 28-year-old recently made his feelings known regarding his contract status with PFL. He said that although he is a free agent, the promotion has the right to match any offer he agrees to because of a matching clause in the initial contract he signed with Bellator.

Pico explained why he had been inactive for most of 2024 and made it clear that he had no interest in returning to PFL because he wants to join the UFC.

Ad

Trending

After a clip of the PFL star's comments surfaced on social media, the promotion's chairman responded in hopes of bringing clarity to the situation. Davis heaped praise on Pico as a person and mentioned that he can sign with the UFC if he wishes, but he can also decide to match as it is a standard clause in their sport:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Love Aaron Pico, rising star fighter and great person. To be clear @PFLMMA is not holding him back, Pico as a free agent can sign today with @UFC, and then #PFLMMA can decide whether to match [the] offer. That is standard MMA contract Pico signed and how MMA industry works for everyone."

Ad

Check out Donn Davis' comments regarding Aaron Pico and Dana White's UFC below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dana White's competitor announces future plans for PFL

In addition to responding to Aaron Pico's comments, Dana White's competitor Donn Davis announced future plans for the PFL.

Davis took to his X account and announced that the promotion will be officially debuting their new format this coming July, which will feature several former champion competing in single elimination tournaments:

"PFL Champions Series. July is the first event of our new fight franchise. Where PFL Tournament Champions and Bellator Champions come to fight. Co-mains of very first card in July? Can't wait!"

Ad

Check out Donn Davis' post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.