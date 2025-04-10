PFL founder Donn Davis fires back at Ariel Helwani over fighter pay claims, accuses him of clickbait and misinformation

PFL founder Donn Davis recently fired back at Ariel Helwani following his claims of fighter pay and made accusations about his ethics as a journalist. He noted that his promotion is doing much better than what's being reported and touted improvements.

The criticism comes amid the GFL canceling their first events, which were set to be headlined by Urijah Faber vs. Renan Barao and Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis. While discussing the state of MMA, Helwani claimed that the PFL and others aren't paying fighters enough to be a viable alternative to the UFC.

Helwani's comments caught the attention of Davis, who clapped back by claiming PFL fighters are well compensated. He mentioned that the annual figures have gone up and claimed the Canadian journalist was spreading false and misleading narratives about his promotion:

"This kind of mis-reporting hurts MMA fighters and MMA industry. @arielhelwani is wrong about @PFLMMA fighter compensation. PFL average fighter pay up. PFL fighter roster payroll up."

Check out Donn Davis' comments regarding Ariel Helwani below:

Combate Global CEO sides with Donn Davis in social media exchange with Ariel Helwani

Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren also chimed in and sided with PFL chairman Donn Davis in his social media exchange with Ariel Helwani.

McLaren took to his X account and accused Helwani of encouraging fighters to sign with GFL rather than join PFL or Combate Global.

McLaren referenced the Canadian journalist's criticism of fighters wanting out of their contracts with Davis' promotion as not being his fault because he didn't sign them. He mentioned that he believes Helwani's criticisms are in the wrong direction and should instead be shifting his attention to former Bellator president Scott Coker:

"Ariel - Donn and I are in agreement that you promoted GFL to the detriment of our businesses and to fighters futures. Do not criticize Donn for Bellator fighter complaints. Without him they would all be unemployed. He tried. Attack Coker's ridiculous business model."

Check out Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren's comments regarding Ariel Helwani below:

