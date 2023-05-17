Rob Wilkinson, the reigning PFL light heavyweight champion, has set his sights on a colossal clash with none other than Francis Ngannou. In a bold move, Wilkinson called out the former UFC heavyweight champion shortly after Ngannou's signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

With his recent acquisition by the PFL, Ngannou's decision to enter the promotion has generated significant buzz. However, it seems that Wilkinson is ready to capitalize on the opportunity, daring to challenge the renowned heavyweight powerhouse.

Sharing the news of 'The Predator' signing with the promotion on his Instagram handle, Wilkinson confidently declared:

"See you next year."

Check out Wilkinson's call-out below:

Francis Ngannou claims 'will reget' not fighting Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou's decision to sign a lucrative multi-million dollar deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has left many fans disappointed. It means he will not have the opportunity to face off against Jon Jones, who claimed the UFC heavyweight title in Ngannou's absence.

The rivalry between Ngannou and Jones has been playing out on social media, with Jones taking jabs at his rival. Comparing Ngannou's move to his own career, Jones tweeted:

"My man wins one Super Bowl, transferred to a top arena football league, and then claims to be better than Brady. That's what I'm hearing right now."

Surprisingly, however, Ngannou recently expressed admiration for Jones during an interview on YouTube's DC & RC show. He referred to Jones as a 'GOAT' and voiced regret over not being able to test himself against the legendary fighter.

"I will always have a regret of not fighting Jon Jones," Ngannou admitted. "I think you know, being in the sport, being in this position, what you want to do is to test yourself against somebody like Jon Jones, who stands as a GOAT of the sport."

Ngannou's remarks demonstrate his respect for Jones's skills and his desire to challenge himself against the very best in the sport. The missed opportunity to face Jones remains a source of disappointment for Ngannou, who recognizes the significance of such a matchup in solidifying his own legacy.

