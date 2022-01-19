Watch: PFL posts throwback to Justin Gaethje's first title-winning performance

Back in 2014, Justin Gaethje became the PFL's (then World Series of Fighting) inaugural lightweight champion by beating Richard Patishnock via TKO in round one.

Gaethje vs. Patishnock took place on January 18th in Hollywood, Florida, USA. Originally, 'The Highlight' was supposed to take on Gesias Cavalcante. However, Cavalcante had to pull out of the fight and was replaced by Lewis Gonzalez.

Unfortunately, the saga didn't end there. Lewis Gonzalez also pulled out of the bout before Richard Patishnock stepped in, only to get knocked out in the first round.

Eight years later, the PFL posted a video of Gaethje's remarkable victory in a throwback post on their official Instagram account. The post was captioned:

"First WSOF LW Champion #OTD in 2014, @justin_gaethje improved to 11-0 and won his first World Title"

Watch the clip posted by the PFL's official Instagram account below:

With this emphatic victory over Patishnock, 'The Highlight' etched his name in the history books of the PFL as the company's first ever lightweight champion.

Charles Oliveira might skip Justin Gaethje for Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje is coming off a hard-fought victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. 'The Highlight' is currently expected to receive the next shot at the title. However, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira might be looking to earn a massive payday by taking on Conor McGregor next.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC268 GAETHJE PUTS DOWN CHANDLER WITH AN UPPER CUT GAETHJE PUTS DOWN CHANDLER WITH AN UPPER CUT 😨 #UFC268 https://t.co/xaXYbQeF6I

McGregor is currently out injured but has made it known that he plans on fighting Oliveira upon his return. Interestingly, the lightweight champion has already accepted the Irishman's callout and suggested that he would love to fight 'The Notorious' in May.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Is 2022 the year we see Conor McGregor go against the country of Brazil for a third time? Is 2022 the year we see Conor McGregor go against the country of Brazil for a third time? https://t.co/2Ry3lylIY2

During an interview with Sherdog, Charles Oliveira said:

"May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready."

Charles Oliveira's next opponent is yet to be disclosed. However, it won't be shocking to witness the UFC give McGregor a title shot upon his return. Considering the Irishman's massive following around the world, Justin Gaethje could very well find himself sitting on the sidelines in the coming months.

