PFL's Sammy Jo-Luxton vows to 'not shake a**' if she wins after UFC fighter's twerking angers MMA Twitter

Sammy Jo-Luxton recently weighed in on Ailin Perez twerking after her latest victory at UFC Vegas 82. Perez defeated Lucie Pudliova via unanimous decision in a women's bantamweight bout last weekend at the UFC Apex facility.

After getting her hand raised, the Argentinian fighter celebrated in a rather unconventional manner by inverting herself against the fence and performing a twerking dance right in front of the commentary desk.

While some fans thought Perez's celebration was warranted, many others slammed 'Fiona' for twerking in front of her son, who was among the attendees. Some even believed that the UFC bantamweight contender's actions were inappropriate and didn't add any value to the sport.

Sammy Jo-Luxton recently reacted to an MMA-based X account asking fans to share their opinions on Ailin Perez's post-win twerking. The PFL fighter noted that MMA fans on social media were primarily triggered by dancing and tweeted:

"Note to self - don’t shake a** after I win cause MMA Twitter won’t like it."

Earlier this year, Sammy Jo-Luxton was diagnosed with Melanoma, a form of skin cancer. She revealed that she had lesions on her feet and wouldn't be able to train or compete until she was completely healed after surgery.

Sammy Jo-Luxton explains the origins of her 'Ghetto Cinderella' moniker.

Earlier this year, Sammy Jo-Luxton opened up about her nickname, 'Ghetto Cinderella,' and its roots.

Jo-Luxton is a well-known personality in the MMA world and caught the spotlight with her impressive Muay Thai skills. She's competed in over 70 fights and transitioned to boxing earlier this year.

'Ghetto Cinderella' made her debut against Hayley Barraclough on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers exhibition event in February. Jo-Luxton won via unanimous decision.

In an interview with DAZN, the PFL contender revealed the origins of her moniker and said:

"It was actually from an ex-boyfriend, which I hate, but while listening to a song, he was like, "You're actually a Ghetto Cinderella," and I was like, Actually, I am, so it stuck from there."

Catch Jo-Luxton's comments below:

Jo-Luxton is also a popular content creator on OnlyFans and has garnered a significant fanbase on the subscription-based adult content-sharing platform.