PFL signing catapults Jake Paul to "legitimate fighter" league, says UFC champion

Aljamain Sterling is the latest name on the list of fighters to weigh in on Jake Paul's multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' shared his thoughts on Paul's move and said he was excited to see 'The Problem Child' compete in an MMA fight.

Sterling added that the PFL signing will add to the legitimacy of the YouTuber-turned-boxer's combat sports career:

"We got Jake Paul to the PFL, excited for this. I'm looking forward to this... Jake Paul is doing all the right things in all the right timing. How can you knock it? The guy is doing what he needs to do. He's winning fights and he's going there and picking the right names, getting himself some good exposure and at the same time, building some experience and developing his craft little by little and I do think he is a legitimate fighter now."

Listen to Sterling speak about Paul's signing from the 22:10 mark below:

Paul recently announced that he would be stepping into the world of MMA with the PFL. The 25-year-old called out Nate Diaz, offering him a two-fight deal that would see a boxing match followed by an MMA bout in the PFL SmartCage soon after.

Who will Jake Paul fight in his MMA debut?

Although no opponent has been officially announced, Nate Diaz and Ben Askren are being seen by some as front-runners to compete against Jake Paul in an MMA bout.

Weighing in on possible opponents during an interview with The Schmo, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub spoke in favor of the Diaz fight. 'Big Brown' added that he's not too optimistic about Paul vs. Askren becoming a reality:

"Nate Diaz is the fight... think about the money they'd make. Boxing, MMA, especially if Jake wins that then Nate wins in MMA, there'd have to be a trilogy. That's money... I absolutely love Ben [Askren]. I hope he gets that fight. I don't think it's gonna happen because Ben would absolutely maul Jake when it comes to MMA and wrestling. Jake wouldn't do it."

Watch Brendan Schaub speak about Paul's possible opponents (starting at the 1:38 mark):

