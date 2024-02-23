PFL vs. Bellator 2024: Date, start time, venue, full card, live streaming, PPV cost, and all other details you need to know

The PFL vs. Bellator event will transpire at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event's headliner and co-headliner are both 'champion vs. champion' super-fights.

The headlining match would see the Professional Fighters League heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira clash against Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. Meanwhile, the co-headlining fight would see PFL light heavyweight kingpin Impa Kasanganay take on Bellator middleweight titleholder Johnny Eblen.

As for the PFL vs. Bellator date and time, it'll take place on Feb. 24, 2024. The event's preliminary card can be live-streamed at 12:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN+ platform. The main card portion would be broadcast live on pay-per-view at 3 p.m. ET via the ESPN+ platform. Furthermore, the PPV price has been reported to be $49.99, which would allow fans to watch the event's main card fights.

Listed below are the matchups that have been advertised for the event (*Kindly note that the fight card is subject to change):

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV/DAZN PPV)

Heavyweight bout: Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

Middleweight bout: Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Featherweight bout: Patricio Pitbull vs. Gabriel Alves Braga

Catchweight bout (182 pounds): Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson

Heavyweight bout: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Light heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Lightweight bout: Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+)

Featherweight bout: Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

Lightweight bout: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio

Women's super lightweight bout: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Featherweight bout: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao

Flyweight bout: Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira

PFL vs. Bellator card: Peter Murray teases major announcement after heavyweight main event

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the PFL MMA organization's CEO, Peter Murray, addressed the upcoming much-awaited mega event following the organization's acquisition of Bellator. Murray notably suggested that a major announcement would follow the Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader heavyweight showdown.

On that note, many in the MMA community have been speculating that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who signed with the PFL in 2023, could grace the SmartCage soon.

The consensus is that Ngannou's promotional debut date and opponent, possibly booking him against the Ferreira-Bader victor, could be the big revelation Murray's hinting at. Nevertheless, that hasn't been confirmed yet. He stated:

"We're gonna deliver the fans the best fight on top of the card and we will be sharing some news following that fight and more to come on the next chapter for the fighter that wins that [main event] fight, you know, more details to follow."

Check out Murray's comments below (5:03-5:27):