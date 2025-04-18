  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • PFL World Tournament 3: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese: Live round-by-round updates 

PFL World Tournament 3: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese: Live round-by-round updates 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Apr 18, 2025 15:30 GMT
Gadzhi Rabadanov and Marc Diakiese faceoff. [Image courtesy: @pflmma on Instagram]
Gadzhi Rabadanov and Marc Diakiese faceoff. [Image courtesy: @pflmma on Instagram]

Gadzhi Rabadanov, the reigning PFL Lightweight Tournament winner, kicks off his 2025 campaign against former UFC standout Marc Diakiese. The Dagestani knocked out Brent Primus in the 2024 finals to extend his win streak to 10.

Ad

Training out of American Kickboxing Academy with Khabib Nurmagomedov's team, he has a strong wrestling foundation, and his striking keeps improving with each fight. He holds eight knockouts and five submission wins in 24 career victories.

Standing across from him is Diakiese, who brings a wealth of experience from his UFC days. He’s fast, explosive, and unpredictable when he lets his hands go. While Diakiese never broke into title contention in the UFC, a win over a dominant force like Rabadanov would be career-changing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 3 takes place on Friday, April 18. The preliminary card begins at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the prelims live on ESPN+, while the main card will air on ESPN.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates from the Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese clash:

Round 1

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications