PFL World Tournament 3: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese: Live round-by-round updates 

Gadzhi Rabadanov, the reigning PFL Lightweight Tournament winner, kicks off his 2025 campaign against former UFC standout Marc Diakiese. The Dagestani knocked out Brent Primus in the 2024 finals to extend his win streak to 10.

Training out of American Kickboxing Academy with Khabib Nurmagomedov's team, he has a strong wrestling foundation, and his striking keeps improving with each fight. He holds eight knockouts and five submission wins in 24 career victories.

Standing across from him is Diakiese, who brings a wealth of experience from his UFC days. He’s fast, explosive, and unpredictable when he lets his hands go. While Diakiese never broke into title contention in the UFC, a win over a dominant force like Rabadanov would be career-changing.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 3 takes place on Friday, April 18. The preliminary card begins at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the prelims live on ESPN+, while the main card will air on ESPN.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates from the Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese clash:

Round 1

